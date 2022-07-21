Haverford Financial Services Inc. Cuts Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,604 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,835 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 4.2% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $16,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,688,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 237.3% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 51,051 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,808 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.63.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE LOW traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $191.13. 4,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,105,748. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.64. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The firm has a market cap of $122.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.26.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.23%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

