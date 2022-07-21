Haven Protocol (XHV) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $533,508.00

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Over the last week, Haven Protocol has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00002146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $14.22 million and approximately $533,508.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,326.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,537.57 or 0.06591582 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00022409 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.45 or 0.00246271 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00101214 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.72 or 0.00650410 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.66 or 0.00530155 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000995 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005838 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 28,401,268 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol.

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

