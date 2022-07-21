Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Has $24.37 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 437,088 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,280 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 2.0% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $24,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $1,062,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.6% in the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 35,631 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.9% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,554 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $157,237.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 295,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,798,518.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $157,237.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 295,305 shares in the company, valued at $12,798,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $44.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.34. The company has a market cap of $183.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet cut Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.23.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

