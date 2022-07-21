Gourmet Galaxy Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $58,389.00 (GUM)

Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. In the last week, Gourmet Galaxy has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can currently be purchased for $0.0225 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges. Gourmet Galaxy has a market cap of $74,601.91 and $58,389.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gourmet Galaxy is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gourmet Galaxy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gourmet Galaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

