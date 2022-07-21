Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of GLPI opened at $50.42 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.38 and a 200 day moving average of $45.61. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.37). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 42.79% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

