Fuse Network (FUSE) One Day Volume Tops $540,761.00

Fuse Network (FUSE) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Fuse Network has a total market capitalization of $6.65 million and approximately $540,761.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fuse Network coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000518 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fuse Network has traded up 18.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fuse Network alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004336 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 41.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.58 or 0.00554848 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00020996 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00015232 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Fuse Network Profile

Fuse Network’s genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network.

Fuse Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fuse Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fuse Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fuse Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fuse Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.