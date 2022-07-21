Envista (NYSE:NVST) Given New $45.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NVST. TheStreet lowered Envista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Envista from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Envista from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Envista from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Envista currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Envista Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NVST stock opened at $40.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.60. Envista has a twelve month low of $35.24 and a twelve month high of $52.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Envista

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $631.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.30 million. Envista had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Envista will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Envista by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the first quarter worth $2,257,000. Eversept Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Envista by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 849,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,269,000 after acquiring an additional 38,417 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Envista by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 813,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter worth $414,000.

Envista Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

