Dragon Coins Price Hits $0.0041 on Major Exchanges (DRG)

Dragon Coins (DRG) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 20th. One Dragon Coins coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dragon Coins has traded flat against the US dollar. Dragon Coins has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and $57.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dragon Coins Profile

DRG is a coin. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 coins and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 coins. Dragon Coins’ official website is drgtoken.io. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin.

Dragon Coins Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragon Coin will act as a friction-less, low-cost & transparent alternative financial mechanism within Casinos, to enhance the age-old gaming industry. With its expertise in blockchain technology, the Dragon’s goal is to reshape the long-standing gaming industry while benefiting those rooted in the industry, as well as all the members of the public who join in the journey to achieve the goals of Dragon Coin. “

