Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.80-$8.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.76 billion-$28.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.11 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DLTR. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Dollar Tree to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $163.82.

Dollar Tree Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of DLTR opened at $173.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.68. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $177.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 36.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth about $336,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

