DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Sees Large Volume Increase

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday. 243,915 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session's volume of 1,785,509 shares. The stock last traded at $8.87 and had previously closed at $8.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DRH. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.79.

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.58.

DiamondRock Hospitality ( NYSE:DRH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $196.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 170.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRH. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,465,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745,842 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,538,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,369 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,565,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,806 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,721,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,683,000 after purchasing an additional 768,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,280,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,302,000 after purchasing an additional 498,533 shares during the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

