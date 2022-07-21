DeversiFi (DVF) Hits One Day Volume of $435,573.00

DeversiFi (DVF) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. DeversiFi has a total market cap of $33.22 million and $435,573.00 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeversiFi coin can currently be bought for about $1.38 or 0.00006596 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeversiFi has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004287 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 41.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.58 or 0.00554848 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001569 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00021191 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00014931 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001758 BTC.
DeversiFi Profile
DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi.
DeversiFi Coin Trading
