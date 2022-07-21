DAEX Trading 10% Higher This Week (DAX)

DAEX (DAX) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 20th. DAEX has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and $25,151.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DAEX has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar. One DAEX coin can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,072.77 or 1.00025838 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004339 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00007348 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004330 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003583 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

DAEX Profile

DAX is a coin. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain. The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DAEX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

