Congress Park Capital LLC Purchases 8,488 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Congress Park Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 410.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,554 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,488 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in SEA during the first quarter worth $259,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in SEA during the first quarter worth $324,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 202.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in SEA by 50.8% during the first quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 56,226 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $6,735,000 after buying an additional 18,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in SEA by 386.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 969 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SE. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of SEA in a research note on Friday, April 8th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of SEA from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.87.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $78.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.22. The company has a market cap of $43.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $54.06 and a 12-month high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

