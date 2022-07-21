Congress Park Capital LLC Purchases 7,500 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 92,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,808,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp boosted its position in Bank of America by 1.8% during the first quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 21,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in Bank of America by 4.7% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 27.4% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 90.3% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 17,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.66.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.0 %

Bank of America stock opened at $33.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.67 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

