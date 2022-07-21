Congress Park Capital LLC Has $968,000 Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Congress Park Capital LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 313.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 63.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBB opened at $123.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.40. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $104.29 and a 52 week high of $177.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

