Congress Park Capital LLC Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Congress Park Capital LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,648 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 1.1% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

IJR opened at $97.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.72. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $88.53 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

