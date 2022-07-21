Congress Park Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Congress Park Capital LLC trimmed its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare comprises 1.1% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HCA. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,172.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $178.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.43. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.47 and a 52 week high of $279.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.37 and a 200-day moving average of $227.17.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 405.72% and a net margin of 11.40%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.54%.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Michael R. Mcalevey acquired 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $218.56 per share, for a total transaction of $242,601.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 1,110 shares in the company, valued at $242,601.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Andrea B. Smith bought 1,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $213.63 per share, for a total transaction of $247,810.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,239 shares in the company, valued at $478,317.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael R. Mcalevey bought 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $218.56 per share, with a total value of $242,601.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 1,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,601.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 91,370 shares of company stock worth $19,373,375. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $271.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.81.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.