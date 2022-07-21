Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stake Lifted by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 420,673 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,580 shares during the period. Comcast makes up approximately 1.6% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $19,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 9,074 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 15,986 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 29,320 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 23,766 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Comcast Trading Down 1.5 %

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.22.

CMCSA opened at $41.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $186.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.02. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.56 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

