China Molybdenum (OTC:CMCLF) Downgraded to Hold at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of China Molybdenum (OTC:CMCLF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of China Molybdenum in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating for the company.

China Molybdenum Price Performance

CMCLF opened at 0.47 on Wednesday. China Molybdenum has a 12-month low of 0.40 and a 12-month high of 0.84.

About China Molybdenum

China Molybdenum Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, beneficiation, smelting, refining, and trading of copper, cobalt, molybdenum, tungsten, niobium, phosphates, and other base and rare metals. The company provides molybdenum oxide, ferromolybdenum, molybdenum and tungsten concentrates, copper concentrate, cobalt hydroxide, ferroniobium, phosphate fertilizer, gold and silver, and other related products.

