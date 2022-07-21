Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Acquired by Blue Square Asset Management LLC

Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 117.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,706 shares during the quarter. Carvana comprises about 1.8% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in Carvana by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,211,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,141 shares during the period. CAS Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Carvana by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,314,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,222,000 after acquiring an additional 9,275 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Carvana by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,617,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,867,000 after acquiring an additional 35,190 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Carvana by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,455,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,350,000 after acquiring an additional 468,006 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Carvana by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,125,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,764,000 after acquiring an additional 549,480 shares during the period.

CVNA opened at $27.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.36. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $19.45 and a one year high of $376.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 2.65.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($1.17). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 53.77% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -6.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel J. Gill purchased 94,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.77 per share, with a total value of $2,046,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 131,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,370.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel J. Gill purchased 94,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.77 per share, with a total value of $2,046,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 131,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,370.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II purchased 1,191,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.67 per share, for a total transaction of $24,627,643.56. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,578,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,293,750.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,859,508 shares of company stock worth $340,538,049. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CVNA shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Carvana from $125.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on Carvana to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Carvana from $140.00 to $49.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Carvana from $95.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carvana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.09.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

