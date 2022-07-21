Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Semler Scientific as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Semler Scientific by 296.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Semler Scientific by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semler Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Semler Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Semler Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 44.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Semler Scientific from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Semler Scientific stock opened at $27.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.19. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.83 million, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.90.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 29.16%. The business had revenue of $14.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.82 million. On average, research analysts expect that Semler Scientific, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

