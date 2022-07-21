Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Takes Position in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in AppLovin by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its position in AppLovin by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 41.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. 43.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $103.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $90.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.07.

AppLovin Stock Performance

Shares of APP opened at $37.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.89, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 2.61. AppLovin Co. has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $116.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.32.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $625.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.04 million. AppLovin had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 5.49%. As a group, research analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $784,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,667,035 shares in the company, valued at $92,972,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 2,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $80,560.90. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,272,489.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $784,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,667,035 shares in the company, valued at $92,972,840.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AppLovin

(Get Rating)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.