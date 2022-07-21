Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 55,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SB Global Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WeWork in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,754,567,000. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of WeWork in the 4th quarter valued at $697,270,000. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of WeWork in the 4th quarter valued at $21,500,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in WeWork during the 4th quarter worth $21,350,000. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP purchased a new position in WeWork during the 4th quarter worth $14,901,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Get WeWork alerts:

Insider Transactions at WeWork

In related news, insider Peter Greenspan sold 152,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total value of $1,021,645.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,777.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WeWork Stock Performance

Several analysts recently commented on WE shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of WeWork in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of WeWork in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of WeWork in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of WeWork in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:WE opened at $5.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.65. WeWork Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $14.97.

WeWork (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.11 million. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that WeWork Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

WeWork Profile

(Get Rating)

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WeWork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeWork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.