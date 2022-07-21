Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Invests $639,000 in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 44,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovix during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Enovix by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enovix in the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Enovix in the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Enovix in the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. Institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Enovix alerts:

Enovix Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENVX opened at $11.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 2.18. Enovix Co. has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $39.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day moving average is $13.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). On average, analysts forecast that Enovix Co. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 100,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ENVX. Cowen cut their target price on Enovix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Cowen lowered their price target on Enovix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enovix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Enovix Profile

(Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.