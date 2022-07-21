Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Has $335,000 Stock Holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI – Get Rating) by 152.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VI were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Oribel Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 356,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 64,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Capital Corp VI stock opened at $9.81 on Thursday. Churchill Capital Corp VI has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.79.

Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

