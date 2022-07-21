Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 12,600 Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the fourth quarter worth about $105,635,000. Accel Leaders Fund II Associates L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the fourth quarter worth about $57,019,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Bumble by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,985,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,105,000 after buying an additional 1,166,447 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Bumble by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,222,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,395,000 after buying an additional 625,810 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Bumble by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,590,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,855,000 after acquiring an additional 512,928 shares in the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMBL opened at $34.83 on Thursday. Bumble Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.41 and a 52 week high of $61.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -497.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.09 and a 200-day moving average of $27.96.

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $211.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.72 million. Bumble had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bumble Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BMBL shares. Cowen upped their target price on Bumble from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bumble in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Bumble from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Bumble from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Bumble from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.36.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

