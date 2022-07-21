Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 32,684 Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Cedar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 169,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 54,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.29% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DFH opened at $12.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.83 and its 200-day moving average is $16.98. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $24.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dream Finders Homes ( NASDAQ:DFH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 39.42%. The business had revenue of $664.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

DFH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Dream Finders Homes from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America downgraded Dream Finders Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dream Finders Homes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

