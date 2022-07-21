Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 64,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MIR. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Mirion Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 38,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 12,138 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Mirion Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MIR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Mirion Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Mirion Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE MIR opened at $6.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.05. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $11.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.81.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $163.20 million during the quarter.

About Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The medical segment offers radiation oncology quality assurance and dosimetry solutions; patient safety solutions for diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy centers; radiation therapy quality assurance solutions for calibrating and verifying imaging and treatment accuracy; and radionuclide therapy products for nuclear medicine applications, such as shielding, product handling, medical imaging furniture, and rehabilitation products.

