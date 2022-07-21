Brokers Set Expectations for Denison Mines Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) – Stock analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Denison Mines in a report released on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn ($0.04) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Denison Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.26 million during the quarter. Denison Mines had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 89.89%.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DNN opened at $1.19 on Thursday. Denison Mines has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $2.14. The company has a market cap of $972.87 million, a P/E ratio of 59.53 and a beta of 1.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNN. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the first quarter worth $26,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Denison Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Denison Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Denison Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Denison Mines in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 24.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

