Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,473 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 2.2% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $26,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 125.0% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $511.32 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $525.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $568.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $462.66 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 81.31%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $680.46.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

