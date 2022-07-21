BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.23.

BNPQY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €60.00 ($60.61) to €63.00 ($63.64) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered their target price on shares of BNP Paribas from €63.00 ($63.64) to €62.00 ($62.63) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of BNP Paribas from €70.00 ($70.71) to €72.00 ($72.73) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($62.63) to €61.00 ($61.62) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

BNP Paribas Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BNPQY opened at $22.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $55.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.60. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of $20.37 and a 12 month high of $38.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.17.

BNP Paribas Announces Dividend

BNP Paribas ( OTCMKTS:BNPQY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.79 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BNP Paribas will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.6552 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 8.69%.

About BNP Paribas

(Get Rating)

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.