Blue Square Asset Management LLC Takes $1.15 Million Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,928,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,011,000 after acquiring an additional 691,883 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Southern Copper by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,310,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,901,000 after purchasing an additional 675,694 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Southern Copper by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 784,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,552,000 after purchasing an additional 243,227 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Southern Copper by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 695,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,929,000 after purchasing an additional 105,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Southern Copper by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 612,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,772,000 after purchasing an additional 100,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $48.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.19. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $44.70 and a 12 month high of $79.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.09.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 30.61%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.31%. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Southern Copper from $61.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Southern Copper from $66.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Southern Copper from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

