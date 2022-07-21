Blue Square Asset Management LLC Sells 6,146 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,146 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Blue Square Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 44.8% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after buying an additional 11,717 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 157,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,760,000 after purchasing an additional 17,101 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 11,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

GBIL opened at $99.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.87 and its 200-day moving average is $99.93. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $99.73 and a 1-year high of $100.12.

