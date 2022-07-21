Blue Square Asset Management LLC Sells 583 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 90.9% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 44.2% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale reduced their price target on ASML from €800.00 ($808.08) to €710.00 ($717.17) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on ASML from €767.00 ($774.75) to €630.00 ($636.36) in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Argus began coverage on ASML in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $774.20.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $532.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $412.67 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $508.88 and a 200 day moving average of $599.02.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 31.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 17.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $4.1903 per share. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. This represents a dividend yield of 0.01468%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.80%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

