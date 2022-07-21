Blue Square Asset Management LLC Sells 19,803 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC cut its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 64.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,803 shares during the quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABB. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ABB by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ABB in the fourth quarter valued at about $697,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of ABB by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of ABB in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of ABB in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. 14.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 35 to CHF 37 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 36 to CHF 34 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ABB currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.37.

ABB stock opened at $28.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ABB Ltd has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $39.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.78.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. ABB had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 1.86%. ABB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.75%.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

