Blue Square Asset Management LLC Has $5.79 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,861 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

IJR stock opened at $97.82 on Thursday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $88.53 and a 12-month high of $121.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.72.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

