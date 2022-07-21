Blue Square Asset Management LLC Has $13.09 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,324 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 10.9% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Blue Square Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $13,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 272,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 40,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $981,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $66.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.43. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.53 and a fifty-two week high of $83.73.

