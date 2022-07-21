Blue Square Asset Management LLC Grows Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the quarter. American Water Works makes up about 1.3% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in American Water Works by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in American Water Works by 146.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 8,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American Water Works by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.78.

American Water Works Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE AWK opened at $144.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.44. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.45 and a 12 month high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $149,740.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $149,740.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,098.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,008.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.