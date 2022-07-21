Blue Square Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,716 shares during the period. Enphase Energy makes up 1.2% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENPH. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 780.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $219.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 187.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.37. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $282.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $441.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.21 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 45.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ENPH. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $241.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total value of $15,261,834.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,097,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,610,430.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total value of $15,261,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,097,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,610,430.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total transaction of $4,947,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 249,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,331,800.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,850 shares of company stock valued at $30,289,084 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.