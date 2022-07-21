Blue Square Asset Management LLC Buys 6,775 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,148 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy Partners accounts for 1.9% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,504 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,929 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 50,448 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.5% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,758 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NEP shares. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. CIBC started coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.29.

NYSE NEP opened at $72.78 on Thursday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $88.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $1.30. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $281.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $0.7325 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 336.78%.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

