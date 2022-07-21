Blue Square Asset Management LLC Acquires 108 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,253 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises approximately 1.1% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,689,030,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,509,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,666 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,246,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,895 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,805,000. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 1,929,876 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $490,439,000 after purchasing an additional 675,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Up 5.0 %

Salesforce stock opened at $182.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $181.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.14, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.42. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.55 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $87,556.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,991,596. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $87,556.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,991,596. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $153,653.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,309 shares in the company, valued at $8,122,009.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,056 shares of company stock valued at $13,276,812 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

