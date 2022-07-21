BitTube (TUBE) Trading Up 13.9% This Week

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One BitTube coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitTube has traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar. BitTube has a total market capitalization of $322,315.51 and $58.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BitTube

BitTube (CRYPTO:TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 349,203,062 coins. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin.

BitTube Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

