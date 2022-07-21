BitTorrent (BTTOLD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $8,862.00

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. BitTorrent has a total market capitalization of $546.80 million and $8,862.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitTorrent has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. One BitTorrent coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000293 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00007011 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004486 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00008127 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004794 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004227 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000771 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BTTOLD is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com.

BitTorrent Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

