BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Receives $42.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.17.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.
In other BioLife Solutions news, COO Greef Roderick De sold 9,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $144,604.82. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 124,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,191.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 14,459 shares of company stock valued at $222,183 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of BLFS stock opened at $18.43 on Thursday. BioLife Solutions has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average of $20.11.
BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $36.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.
BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.
