Binamon Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.62 Million (BMON)

Binamon (BMON) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. In the last seven days, Binamon has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One Binamon coin can now be bought for $0.0140 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Binamon has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $32,550.00 worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004287 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.58 or 0.00554848 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001569 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00021191 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00014931 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001758 BTC.
Binamon Coin Profile
Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok.
Binamon Coin Trading
