Bezant (BZNT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $181,501.95

Bezant (BZNT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Bezant has a market cap of $181,501.95 and $1.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bezant has traded down 34.9% against the dollar. One Bezant coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bezant alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,323.88 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004284 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00007368 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004285 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003610 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Bezant

Bezant is a coin. Its launch date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. The official website for Bezant is bezant.io. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant.

Bezant Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bezant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bezant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.