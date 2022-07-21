Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL) Shares Purchased by Cannon Global Investment Management LLC

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) by 187.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,404 shares during the quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Benson Hill worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Benson Hill during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Benson Hill in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Benson Hill stock opened at $3.12 on Thursday. Benson Hill, Inc. has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.60.

Benson Hill ( NYSE:BHIL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $92.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Benson Hill, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BHIL. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Benson Hill from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Benson Hill Profile

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

