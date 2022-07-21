Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bank First had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 36.39%.
Bank First Trading Down 0.2 %
Bank First stock opened at $76.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.59 million, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.30. Bank First has a 52 week low of $66.64 and a 52 week high of $79.25.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded Bank First from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank First
About Bank First
Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bank First (BFC)
- Exxon Mobil Leads The Oil Sector: Have Both Peaked?
- Get These 3 Juicy Dividend Yields While They Last
- These 3 Mega Caps are Bear Market Buys
- How Low Can DocuSign Stock Go?
- The Top-Rated Consumer Defensive Stocks With Yield Above 3.5%
Receive News & Ratings for Bank First Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank First and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.