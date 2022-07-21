Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bank First had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 36.39%.

Bank First stock opened at $76.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.59 million, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.30. Bank First has a 52 week low of $66.64 and a 52 week high of $79.25.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded Bank First from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Bank First by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank First in the 1st quarter valued at $1,571,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Bank First by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Bank First by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank First in the 1st quarter valued at $465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

