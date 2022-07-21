Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) vs. Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) Financial Analysis

Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP – Get Rating) and Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.8% of Field Trip Health shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Field Trip Health and Babylon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Field Trip Health -1,125.12% -62.71% -47.29% Babylon N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Field Trip Health 0 0 2 0 3.00 Babylon 0 4 3 0 2.43

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Field Trip Health and Babylon, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Field Trip Health currently has a consensus target price of $17.75, suggesting a potential upside of 1,872.22%. Babylon has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 455.56%. Given Field Trip Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Field Trip Health is more favorable than Babylon.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Field Trip Health and Babylon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Field Trip Health $3.88 million 13.49 -$43.63 million ($0.77) -1.17 Babylon $322.92 million 0.14 -$374.51 million N/A N/A

Field Trip Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Babylon.

About Field Trip Health

(Get Rating)

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies in North America. The company operates Field Trip Health Centres that provide psychedelic therapies; offers Field Trip Digital apps; and Field Trip Discovery, a drug development division developing the next generation of psychedelic molecules. Field Trip Health Ltd. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Babylon

(Get Rating)

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

