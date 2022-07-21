Arqma (ARQ) Hits Market Cap of $94,510.15

Arqma (ARQ) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Arqma has a market cap of $94,510.15 and $137.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Arqma has traded 28.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arqma Profile

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 20,004,129 coins and its circulating supply is 13,959,585 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network.

Buying and Selling Arqma

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

